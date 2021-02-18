Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads U.S. one-two after first leg of giant slalom

Italian hopes faded, with reigning overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone skiing out and Tuesday's parallel gold medallist Marta Bassino lagging in 15th after a disappointing run. Chasing her third medal from Cortina d'Ampezzo and 10th from five world championships, combined winner Shiffrin powered down the Olympia delle Tofane piste in one minute 13.22 seconds from seventh on the start list.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:25 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads U.S. one-two after first leg of giant slalom

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was poised for her second gold of the Alpine skiing world championships after leading U.S. team mate Nina O'Brien in Thursday's first leg of the women's giant slalom. Italian hopes faded, with reigning overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone skiing out and Tuesday's parallel gold medallist Marta Bassino lagging in 15th after a disappointing run.

Chasing her third medal from Cortina d'Ampezzo and 10th from five world championships, combined winner Shiffrin powered down the Olympia delle Tofane piste in one minute 13.22 seconds from seventh on the start list. O'Brien, starting 19th in her first world championships, then produced a stunning run to finish just 0.02 slower.

The 23-year-old was 0.49 ahead at the third split but lacked the speed to stay top as the finish loomed on a clear day in the Dolomites. "It looked like you could just attack the entire thing, so I tried to push and let it go, and it seemed to work," said O'Brien.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, last week's super-G gold medallist, was third with 0.08 to make up and everything still to play for. Austrian Katharina Liensberger was lurking in fourth place, 0.26 off Shiffrin's time, with Switzerland's Michelle Gisin fifth.

New Zealander Alice Robinson remained in the hunt for a medal, sixth and 0.51 off. "I was really charging at the top of the run and then had a little mistake, and went on my hip a little bit so I backed off a little bit on the bottom," said the teenager. "I'm really excited for the second run. I'm just going to go for it 100%."

Poland's Maryna Gasienica-Daniel was seventh, 0.57 off, with Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel and France's Tessa Worley both within a second of Shiffrin. Defending world champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was in 11th place but 1.17 behind in a first leg with 99 starters from 44 countries. The second leg starts at 1230 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Expanded Public Works Programme creates over 500 000 jobs in 2020

The Expanded Public Works Programme EPWP has between April 2020 and December 2020 created 515 862 work opportunities for the poor and unemployed South Africans.According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure DPWI, all four Se...

EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines

The European Unions executive on Thursday gave Hungary two months to change a contentious law requiring civil organizations to disclose foreign donors, or face fines. The Court of Justice of the European Union CJEU last year ruled that the ...

L&T Finance Holdings Rights Successfully Oversubscribed

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirLT Finance Holdings Limited LTFH or Company, one of the leading private sector Non-Banking Financial Companies in India, present in businesses including rural finance, housing finance, infrastructure finan...

Farmer dies by suicide unable to bear abuse of money-lender

A farmer died by suicide on hisfarm near here early Thursday as he was apparently upset overthe torture and abusive language allegedly used by a privatefinancial firm for not repaying a loan, police said.In a letter purportedly written by h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021