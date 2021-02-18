Left Menu

Australian Open: Djokovic brushes aside Karatsev's challenge, enters final

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Thursday stormed into the final of the ongoing Australian Open.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:31 IST
Australian Open: Djokovic brushes aside Karatsev's challenge, enters final
Karatsev and Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Thursday stormed into the final of the ongoing Australian Open. The 33-year-old defeated Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Now, Djokovic will lock horns with either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open. In the first set, 27-year-old Karatsev was able to put up a fight and he also won three games, but the Serbian showed his class and took an early lead by winning the first set.

Djokovic carried on with his momentum in the second set and ended up winning it, and needed to win one more to enter the final. The Serbian did not relent and the piled on the pressure on Karatsev winning the semi-finals in straight sets.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open eight times in his career so far and he also has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name. On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal bowed out of the Australian Open after losing the quarter-finals against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

