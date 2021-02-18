The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated reports of IPL Players Auction.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD AUCTION Morris gets more than all: South African becomes most expensive buy in IPL with 16.25 crore RR deal Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Chris Morris on Friday surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out Rs 16.25 crore for the South African all-rounder here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-ICC CSA approaches ICC, lodges complaint against CA for tour postponement Johannesburg, Feb 18 (PTI) An irked Cricket South Africa has finally lodged an official complaint with the ICC after Cricket Australia indefinitely postponed its national team's three-Test tour of that nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BOX-PRO Indian pro boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau to fight for vacant WBC youth title next month New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Indian professional boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau will take on Ghana's Eric Quarm for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth World Super Featherweight title on March 6 in a bout that will be held behind closed doors at Aizawl, Mizoram owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BOX-YOUTH Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in Montenegro New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro with a comfortable opening-round win.

SPO-TENNIS-AITA-AGE FRAUD AITA promises to crack whip at age fraud suspects ahead of Nationals By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Taking note of the parents' demand and as promised by the previous dispensation, the national tennis federation (AITA) is gearing up to crack the whip on age fraud suspects ahead of the upcoming 2020 National Championships.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-SUDEVA-PREVIEW Sudeva Delhi FC set to face stern NEROCA challenge Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Crucial points are up for grabs when debutants Sudeva Delhi FC clash against NEROCA FC in an I-League match at the KBK Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM-PREVIEW High flying Gokulam Kerala face tricky test against Indian Arrows Kalyani, Feb 18 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC face a tricky test in the form of a spirited Indian Arrows side as they look to move up to the top-four of the I-League table here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-AIZAWL Aizawl FC thrash Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in I-League Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Former champions Aizawl FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in a fine display of attacking football in an I-League match here on Thursday.

