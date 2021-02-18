Left Menu

3rd India vs England ODI could be shifted to Mumbai to ensure smooth departure: Maharashra CA

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:40 IST
The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Thursday said that there have been some ongoing discussions with the BCCI to shift the final ODI between India and England slated on March 28 from Pune to Mumbai to facilitate smooth departure of the visiting team.

''There has also been some discussion that one of the matches, (last match on the 28th) may be shifted to MumbaI, to facilitate the teams departure from Mumbai to the UK, but the final decision in this regard is awaited,'' the cricket body stated in a media release issued here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it said that the MCA is ready to host three One-Day Internationals, between India and England, to be played in March, informed its president Vikas Kakatkar.

The day-night games are slated to be played at the stadium in Gahunje on March 23 (Tuesday), March 26 and (Friday) and March 28 (Sunday).

''As there are three matches that are planned, with back-to-back matches, the stadiums 3 main wickets, will find excellent use with each match being played on a fresh wicket,'' the release added.

It also stated that a final decision with regards to percentage of spectators will be decided at a later date.

The MCA said that it is leaving no stone unturned while preparing for the games.

''In the meantime, the association is leaving no stone unturned to provide the best facilities in terms of wickets, spectator arrangements, as well as making and following all final announcements that the state government will issue in this regard in connection to stadium capacity utilisation and other safety and security measures,'' the release stated.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash and BCCI ACU official also visited the stadium.

