Left Menu

Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell

After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IPL.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:47 IST
Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he will give his everything to help the franchise in winning the IPL. "Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy," tweeted Maxwell.

Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for Rs 14.25 crore. It started with fierce bidding between KKR and RCB. The Virat Kohli led-RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all showed interest in the Australian batsman and in the end, Maxwell was picked up by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. Earlier, Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said: "Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell." South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

Genevieve Young was a publishing editor with a long and diverse legacy. She entered the business in the early 1950s, when there were few female editors and even fewer Asians. She worked with authors ranging from Herman Wouk to Betty Rollin ...

Bengal Guv calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into theblast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain andseveral others at a railway station in Murshidabad.Condemning the incident, the governor,...

Brussels condemns Slovenian premier's criticism of reporter

The European Commission on Thursday condemned Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansas criticism of a reporter who wrote a piece suggesting that media freedom was under pressure in his country, a member of the European Union.In a tweet, Jansa ...

Swans bask in warm waters from Ukrainian nuclear plant during winter freeze

Dozens of swans have flocked to a reservoir in western Ukraine this winter, evading snow and ice to enjoy the warm waters discharged from a nearby nuclear power plant.Scientists say the birds migrate from all over Ukraine and elsewhere in e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021