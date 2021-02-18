Left Menu

Kedar Jadhav's experience will strengthen our middle-order, says Laxman

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Thursday said the addition of Kedar Jadhav will strengthen their middle-order in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:47 IST
Kedar Jadhav's experience will strengthen our middle-order, says Laxman
SRH mentor VVS Laxman with T Natarajan (Photo/ SRH Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Thursday said the addition of Kedar Jadhav will strengthen their middle-order in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the players' auction held on Thursday, Hyderabad acquired Jadhav, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and J Suchith to their ranks. The side had bowed out of IPL 2020 in Qualifier 2 last year after suffering a loss against Delhi Capitals.

Mujeeb's addition has further bolstered the spin-bowling department of SRH, which already has the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi. "Mujeeb is an experienced IPL bowler and there is a mystery to his bowling style. The other option for us was an overseas fast bowler, we felt with our fast bowling options available and the Indian talent available, we thought it would be better for us if we have a mystery spinner in our squad as it strengths our spin bowling department," said Laxman while replying to ANI query during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"We know that the IPL is meant to be in Mumbai, if we know there is wear and tear in the wicket, it gives us more flexibility. as far as Kedar Jadhav is concerned, just his experience will strengthen our middle order, we have exciting middle-order batters, in the last few years, we missed the experience in this department. Kedar is also a useful bowler, he is an international experience. I am happy that he is with us," he added. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore. Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

