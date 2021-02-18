Left Menu

Cricket-England's Curran out of fourth India test

England all-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for the fourth test against India due to travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. I want to play test cricket and hopefully by doing well be rewarded by earning my red-ball contract back," Bairstow told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:36 IST
Cricket-England's Curran out of fourth India test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for the fourth test against India due to travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. Curran, who was rested for the first two matches, was due to fly to Ahmedabad in time for the fourth test, which begins on March 4, but will instead arrive with the limited-overs squad.

"Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth test in the city," the ECB said in a statement. "However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."

Jonny Bairstow, who along with Curran and Mark Wood was rested following the 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka, will return for the third test, a day-night game which begins in Ahmedabad on Feb. 24. The 31-year-old was left out of England's test central contract list last year, but hopes a strong performance against India will put him back in contention.

"There is a reason why I went to Sri Lanka, a reason why I am here in India. I want to play test cricket and hopefully by doing well be rewarded by earning my red-ball contract back," Bairstow told reporters. "We are fortunate enough to be playing cricket for a living but naturally you want to be doing it and being paid what other players are. That's above my station - I don't need to get into that stuff, I need to concentrate on scoring runs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain''s Prince Philip remains in hospital as "precaution"

Britains 99-year-old Prince Philip has spent a second night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week as a precaution due to feeling unwell.Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was adm...

Attack on Bengal minister conspiracy says Mamata; oppn, guv demand NIA probe

The bomb attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain snowballed into a political controversywith Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that it was apreplanned conspiracy as certain people were pressuring himto switch over to another party...

Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the global economy in his meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.Biden will also discuss the need t...

Kiran Bedi pens down heartfelt letter after removal as Puducherry LG

Kiran Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter on Thursday following her removal as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. To dear media persons This is to say how I started every morning of mine with the news of you wrote including the ones in Tamil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021