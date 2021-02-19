Left Menu

Soccer-Last-gasp goal earns 10-man Red Star 2-2 draw with Milan

Borjan saved a Samu Castillejo shot midway through the second half and tipped Soualiho Melte's header over the bar after Rodic was dismissed for two bookable fouls. But the hosts won a corner in the dying seconds and Pavkov, who scored twice in Red Star's 2-0 win over Liverpool in a 2018-19 Champions League group stage match at the same venue, rose above a cluster of players to head home the equaliser.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:36 IST
Soccer-Last-gasp goal earns 10-man Red Star 2-2 draw with Milan

An stoppage-time header by substitute Milan Pavkov earned 10-man Red Star Belgrade a 2-2 home draw with AC Milan in a pulsating Europa League round of 32 first-leg clash on Thursday. Milan led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to a Radovan Pankov own goal and a Theo Hernandez penalty but Red Star, who had Milan Rodic sent off in the 76th minute, hit back through a Guelor Kanga penalty and Pavkov's last-gasp header.

Milan had two goals ruled out after VAR checks in the opening 12 minutes and missed several chances before Pankov stabbed the ball past his goalkeeper Milan Borjan in the 42nd minute as he tried to cut out a cross. Red Star equalised against the run of play in the 51st minute when Alessio Romagnoli handled the ball in his area and Kanga drilled the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

The visitors restored their lead on the hour when Pankov fouled Hernandez as Milan broke forward and the left back sent Borjan the wrong way with a clinical penalty. Borjan saved a Samu Castillejo shot midway through the second half and tipped Soualiho Melte's header over the bar after Rodic was dismissed for two bookable fouls.

But the hosts won a corner in the dying seconds and Pavkov, who scored twice in Red Star's 2-0 win over Liverpool in a 2018-19 Champions League group stage match at the same venue, rose above a cluster of players to head home the equaliser. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021