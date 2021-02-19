Left Menu

Rashid Khan in Test squad for Zimbabwe series, likely to miss large part of PSL

Star spinner Rashid Khan is likely to miss most of the games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was named in Afghanistan's squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:05 IST
Rashid Khan in Test squad for Zimbabwe series, likely to miss large part of PSL
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Star spinner Rashid Khan is likely to miss most of the games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was named in Afghanistan's squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The 22-year-old spinner is gearing for PSL and will play for Lahore Qalandars in their first match on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Test series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will begin on March 2 in Abu Dhabi.

Asghar Afghan will lead the Afghanistan side. The squad also features many new faces with Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Malik, Saleem Safi, and Zia Ur Rahman Akbar who will play their first Test if included in playing XI. "Here is Afghanistan squad for the upcoming Two-Test series against @ZimCricketv in UAE. The much-awaited series is set to commence this March in Abu-Dhabi," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai Earlier this week, Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine missed out as Zimbabwe named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series.

Tarisai Musakanda has returned to the Test arena having played his first game in the longest format against Sri Lanka back in 2017. The first Test will begin on March 2 while the second game is slated to be played from March 10. The focus will then shift to the shortest format of the game as the two sides lock horns in the five-match T20I series from March 17.

Zimbabwe Test Squad: Sean Williams (capt), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

After a nearly seven month journey through space, Perseverance -- the largest and the most advanced rover NASA has ever sent to another world -- successfully touched down on the surface of Mars on Friday in a nail-biting landing that marks ...

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam: officials.

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam officials....

Army provides food, medical help to stranded tourists in Sikkim

The Indian Army provided food, medical help, and warm clothes to over 400 tourists who were stranded in East Sikkim district due to sudden heavy snowfall, an official said on Friday.Around 447 tourists in 150 vehicles were struck at JNRoad ...

Jane Fonda to voice lead role in Apple, Skydance's animation 'Luck'

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is set to voice a lead character in Apple and Skydance Animations upcoming movie Luck.The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021