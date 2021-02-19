Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Jennifer Brady

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:20 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Jennifer Brady

A look at the key facts and records of Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jennifer Brady before their Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): 3-NAOMI OSAKA

Age: 23 WTA ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 3 Career WTA titles: 6

2020 Australian Open performance: Third round Best Australian Open performance: Champion (2019)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Caroline Garcia (France) 6-2 6-3 Third round: 27-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4-6 6-4 7-5 Quarter-finals: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-2

Semi-finals: 10-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Osaka, who ended American great Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown with an impressive semi-final victory, is on a 20-match unbeaten streak.

The 2019 champion has dropped only one set en route to the final and is aiming for her fourth Grand Slam title. 22-JENNIFER BRADY

Age: 25 WTA ranking: 24

Grand Slam titles: None Career WTA titles: 1

2020 Australian Open performance: First round Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2017)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Aliona Bolsova (Spain) 6-1 6-3

Second round: Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 Third round: Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) 6-1 6-3

Fourth round: 28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 7-5 Quarter-finals: Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-1

Semi-finals: 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-4 Brady, a former college player, recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat in-form Czech Muchova and reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The 25-year-old will look to avenge her U.S. Open defeat against Osaka, who beat the American in the semi-final before sealing the title. HEAD-TO-HEAD: Osaka leads 2-0 in WTA Tour matches

2020 Osaka d Brady 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, hard) 2018 Osaka d Brady 6-4 6-4 (Charleston, clay) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

After a nearly seven month journey through space, Perseverance -- the largest and the most advanced rover NASA has ever sent to another world -- successfully touched down on the surface of Mars on Friday in a nail-biting landing that marks ...

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam: officials.

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam officials....

Army provides food, medical help to stranded tourists in Sikkim

The Indian Army provided food, medical help, and warm clothes to over 400 tourists who were stranded in East Sikkim district due to sudden heavy snowfall, an official said on Friday.Around 447 tourists in 150 vehicles were struck at JNRoad ...

Jane Fonda to voice lead role in Apple, Skydance's animation 'Luck'

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is set to voice a lead character in Apple and Skydance Animations upcoming movie Luck.The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021