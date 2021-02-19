FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Jennifer Brady

A look at the key facts and records of Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jennifer Brady before their Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): 3-NAOMI OSAKA

Age: 23 WTA ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 3 Career WTA titles: 6

2020 Australian Open performance: Third round Best Australian Open performance: Champion (2019)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Caroline Garcia (France) 6-2 6-3 Third round: 27-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4-6 6-4 7-5 Quarter-finals: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-2

Semi-finals: 10-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Osaka, who ended American great Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown with an impressive semi-final victory, is on a 20-match unbeaten streak.

The 2019 champion has dropped only one set en route to the final and is aiming for her fourth Grand Slam title. 22-JENNIFER BRADY

Age: 25 WTA ranking: 24

Grand Slam titles: None Career WTA titles: 1

2020 Australian Open performance: First round Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2017)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL First round: Aliona Bolsova (Spain) 6-1 6-3

Second round: Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 Third round: Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) 6-1 6-3

Fourth round: 28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 7-5 Quarter-finals: Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-1

Semi-finals: 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-4 Brady, a former college player, recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat in-form Czech Muchova and reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The 25-year-old will look to avenge her U.S. Open defeat against Osaka, who beat the American in the semi-final before sealing the title. HEAD-TO-HEAD: Osaka leads 2-0 in WTA Tour matches

2020 Osaka d Brady 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, hard) 2018 Osaka d Brady 6-4 6-4 (Charleston, clay) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)