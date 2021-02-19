Left Menu

Always been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians, excited to join them: Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, is excited to join the Mumbai Indians and said he has always been a "die-hard" fan of the franchise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:09 IST
Arjun Tendulkar (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"Since childhood, I have always been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I am excited to join the MI paltan," Arjun said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up Arjun Tendulkar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs. Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan on Thursday said that all-rounder Arjun will need to prove himself in the upcoming edition of the league.

"I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him," Zaheer had said during a virtual press conference. "It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," he added. (ANI)

