Felt like we had the game in our hands from start to finish: Saka frustrated after draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka expressed frustration after his side was held to a draw by Benfica and said his team felt like they had the game in their hands from start to finish.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:55 IST
Bukayo Saka (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka expressed frustration after his side was held to a draw by Benfica and said his team felt like they had the game in their hands from start to finish. Arsenal and Benfica played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 here on Friday.

"Frustration. We felt like we had the game in our hands from start to finish, we dominated them and we just needed to put our chances away. We conceded a goal that I didn't think was a penalty, but that's all they really created in the whole game. I think we dominated the game and we deserved more," the club's official website quoted Saka as saying. The match witnessed a tough competition and both clubs managed to restrict each other from taking a lead in the first half. In the 55th minute, Benfica managed to break the deadlock after Pizzi successfully converted a penalty.

However, the lead did not last long as two minutes later, Saka netted a goal, bringing the scoreline to 1-1. Saka further stated that his team dealt with their opponents well in the match. "I feel like they set up to defend and try to wait for our mistakes and get us on the counter-attack, but I felt like we dealt with it well. We moved the ball quickly and we had opportunities in the first half and second half, so I thought it was a good performance from us," he said.

Arsenal and Benfica will play against each other in the second leg on Thursday. (ANI)

