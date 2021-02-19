Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remaining two matches and hope for the other four teams aiming to break into the top four to drop points.

That's unlikely to happen but JFC coach Owen Coyle stressed his team needs to give its best to finish the season on a high.

Goals win matches but in the case of JFC, they have failed to get them. Their attack has been one of the most inconsistent in the league. In the last six matches, they have scored just thrice, having attempted 58 shots, of which 12 were on target.

Coyle highlighted the importance of team effort in getting the desired results.

''We cannot certainly look to relying on certain people to score goals. We need people from different Areas this is one area we need to continue to work on,'' he said.

''We have to make sure that we finish our season strong. We have to go for the six points and get on to 27. As three teams fighting for the four spot having 27 points, we have the same chance of reaching that total.'' For Mumbai City, it's about the AFC Champions League qualification spot which is reserved for the team that tops the points table at the end of league phase.

Sergio Lobera's side was unstoppable in the league before they witnessed a slump, which saw them win just once in the last five matches. It cost them the top spot to ATK Mohun Bagan. Now, they have to win their last three matches to be on top.

Lobera said his side would need to improve in certain aspects.

''I feel as always we need to work and continue improving in some aspects of the game,'' he said.

''We had a lot of chances to score. The most important thing is to know that we can improve. We need to put our focus on our future game. If you need to win a game, you need to play as a team.'' PTI PDS PDS AHAH

