Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru to conduct national swimming camp

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to conduct the national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:12 IST
Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru to conduct national swimming camp
Dr Genadijus Sokolovas. Image Credit: ANI

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to conduct the national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. Sokolovas' six-day visit is scheduled to conclude on February 25.

His visit is expected to give a boost to senior national campers and developmental swimmers who are part of the TOP scheme such as Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, and Mihir Ambre. The coaches, too, will be a part of the program and will undergo a workshop during Sokolovas's first-ever visit to India. Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya awardee and program director at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence, said: "We don't have anyone who is an expert in biomechanics specific to swimming in India. You have it for various other sports, though. The swimmers usually go abroad for such analysis. But this is the first time it's taking place in India, and that too, by one of the best in the world in Dr Genadijus.

"This is a very unique opportunity for the Indian swimmers otherwise we'd have to go to the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado, US. Around 50 Indian swimmers will have access to this technology and will benefit from the initiative. The coaches too will benefit from this program," he added. Sokolovas' research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

Monal Choksi, Secretary-General of Swimming Federation of India, said: "We are very excited to have Dr Genadijus Sokolovas in India. He will be spending six days at the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru where the top Indian swimmers are currently undergoing a national coaching camp. "We are thankful to SAI for funding this program through the TOPS development scheme. Selected juniors who have demonstrated good potential will also be included in the testing process under Dr Sokolovas. This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world-class sport science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for the 2024 and 2028 [Olympics]," Choksi added.

Dr Genadijus has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for eight years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

