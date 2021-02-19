Left Menu

Soccer-Athletic Bilbao players agree to salary reduction, club confirm

The agreement is the second reached by the club, who famously operate a Basque-only signings policy, and their players since the onset of the pandemic.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Athletic Bilbao's first-team squad have agreed to an 8.43% salary reduction because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday. The agreement is the second reached by the club, who famously operate a Basque-only signings policy, and their players since the onset of the pandemic.

Last April, the first team agreed to a six percent reduction. The new agreement will last until the end of the current season. "The agreement means a fixed reduction of 8.43% of the first-team salaries this season, which could reach up to 10.26% depending on different, varying circumstances," a club statement read.

"The step forward taken by the players, the second in less than 10 months, shows an exercising of responsibility and loyalty to our institution and its members -- something the club wishes to publicly highlight and thank."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

