Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala FC score four goals in second half, thrash Indian Arrows

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:04 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC score four goals in second half, thrash Indian Arrows

Gokulam Kerala FC scored four goals in a stellar second -half performance to thrash Indian Arrows 4-0 in the I-League here on Friday.

After a listless display in the first half in which Sharif Mohammad missed a penalty kick, strikes by Emil Benny (47th minute), Dennis Antwi (50th), substitute Lalromawia (78th), and Ronald Singh (90+4) in the second half gave the Malabarians much-needed three points.

With the win, Gokulam Kerala grabbed the fourth position in the standings with 13 points from eight matches.

Coming on the back of a solid 3-1 win over TRAU in their last match, Gokulam Kerala FC looked to extend their winning streak. But the Indian Arrows proved no pushovers in the first half as the Malabarians hardly created a clear goal-scoring chance.

Compact and solid defending at the back coupled with clinical goalkeeping by the Indian Arrows in the first half gave the Malabarians much trouble. The Vincenzo Annese-coached side lacked creativity in the final third with the main striker Philip Adjah left isolated. The Arrows had two chances in the opening minutes of the match through midfielder Harsh Patre, but both chances went inches wide of the goal.

Despite the Malabarians enjoying possession, the Indian Arrows seemed dangerous on the counter-attack. The highlight of the first half came in the 38th minute when Philip Adjah's cross for Dennis Antwi led Gurpanthjeet Singh to tackle the latter as the referee pointed to the spot. Gokulam failed to score as Sharif Mohammad's penalty kick was saved by Ahaan Prakash.

The Indian Arrows had an opportunity to take the lead in the 44th minute when Vanlalruatfela capitalized on a defensive mistake by Deepak Devrani, only to see his shot saved by the opposition custodian. Gokulam Kerala attacked from the start in the second half. A cross from the left flank caused havoc in the Arrows' penalty box in the 47th minute and the opportunity fell to Emil Benny, who tapped home from close range to hand the Malabarians lead.

Next, in the 50th minute, the Malabarians were awarded a second penalty and this time, Dennis Antwi converted with ease and beat Ahaan Prakash to double Gokulam's lead.

In the 77th minute, Philip Adjah had an opportunity to make it 3-0 but his curling shot from inside the box went inches wide of the goal.

However, a few seconds later, substitute Lalromawia scored from close range after Dennis Antwi's shot, which was saved by Prakash, fell on the midfielder's path.

Ronald Singh added more gloss to the scoreline in added time of the second half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haridwar Kumbh from April 1

Haridwar Kumbh will be held from April 1 and it has been decided to limit its duration to 28 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters here on Friday.The ascetics of Haridwar were taken in...

Jaishankar unveils India's BRICS website

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday launched Indias website for five-nation grouping BRICS.India assumed chairmanship of BRICS Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa this year when the bloc is celebrating its 15th anniversary.B...

BJP takes up teachers' salary issue in poll-bound West Bengal, conducts protest march highlighting demands

By Joymala Bagchi With Assembly polls drawing close in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has taken up the cudgels on behalf of teachers in the state who have intensified their protest against the state government demanding regular...

JKEDI inks MoU with HED, 'We HUB' for promoting startups, entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute JKEDI and Higher Education Department HED on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, an official spokesman said.Sepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021