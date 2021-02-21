Left Menu

PREVIEW-Cricket-Lights on in Christchurch as NZ host Australia for T20s

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 07:15 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-Lights on in Christchurch as NZ host Australia for T20s

In the new normal for professional cricketers, Australia will emerge from coronavirus quarantine on Sunday evening less than 24 hours before their five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand begins in Christchurch. Monday's series opener will be the first international played under lights at Hagley Oval but the action will begin only after the sellout crowd marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed 185 people in the city.

After a moment's silence to remember that dark day in the past, the focus will shift resolutely to the future - in particular the World Twenty20 in October and November. It is the one global title Australia have never won and the tourists, including three uncapped players, have the chance to prove they deserve a place in the squad to try to put that right in India later this year.

Automatic picks David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are absent after being selected instead for the later aborted test tour of South Africa. That gives lesser known players the opportunity to show the key attribute of versatility, even if skipper Aaron Finch said the number one priority was a series victory.

"The first aim is to win the series," he told reporters on Sunday. "But there's also a bit of information grabbing throughout the series with guys in some different roles, potentially."

New Zealand, who will play in a retro beige kit, have assembled their strongest squad to take on the second-ranked Australians, including pace-bowling sensation Kyle Jamieson and batting mainstay Kane Williamson. The Black Caps have never it past the semi-finals at the World T20 and coach Gary Stead believes a "dangerous" Australia, featuring many of the form players from the recently completed Big Bash tournament, will be a good test for them. "You could argue this is the form team of the Big Bash that's over here right now." Stead said.

"Yes, they may not have some of those names that we expect to see, but when you look through their lineup they're still class right the way through." There is still the possibility that a small outbreak of COVID-19 in Auckland last week could cause disruption to the series when it moves to New Zealand's largest city for match four on March 5.

While current lockdown conditions would mean no crowd at Eden Park, the Australian players coming out of quarantine will probably just be happy for another chance to play. "The boys are chomping at the bit to get out and start the series," Finch said. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar police arrest actor after two killed in protests

Myanmar police arrested a famous actor wanted for supporting opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, his wife said on Sunday, hours after two people were killed when police and soldiers fired at protesters in the second city of Mandalay. The violence ...

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Sunday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a ho...

Mexico's reports 7,785 new COVID-19 cases, 832 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 7,785 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 832 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,038,276 infections and 179,797 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely...

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the groups annual Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021