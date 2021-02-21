Left Menu

Playing for India is the highest honour: Sachin congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up for T20Is

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tewatia on earning their maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 09:57 IST
Playing for India is the highest honour: Sachin congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up for T20Is
Sachin Tendulkar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tewatia on earning their maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England. Tendulkar also congratulated Varun Chakravarthy, who was picked in the T20I squad for India's tour of Australia but a shoulder injury had forced him to miss the series.

"Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success," Tendulkar tweeted. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.

The trio -- Suryakumar, Ishan, and Tewatia -- have benefitted from their performances in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kishan had topped the chart for Mumbai Indians by accumulating 516 runs in 14 games including four fifties while Yadav had scored 480 runs in 16 games for the champion side. Whereas, all-rounder Tewatia had amassed 255 runs and scalped 10 wickets in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals. Also, Kishan's 173-run knock on Saturday helped Jharkhand to post the highest team score in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The side had achieved the feat in the match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Kishan-led Jharkhand had posted a total of 422/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also returning to the side while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the five-match T20I series. India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

The first T20I will be played on March 12 after the ongoing Test series concludes. Both the teams are gearing up for the third Test which commences on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut should be called 'mahan nrityangana', says MP Cong leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said he has advised his party colleague MLA Sukhdev Panse to call actor Kangana Ranaut a mahan nrityangana great dancer with immense knowledge about various t...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, k...

New edu policy reflects Modi govt's commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development, and empowerment of all Indian languages.In a message on the occasion of Interna...

Indian man robbed of Rs 55,30,806 in Dubai

A 33-year-old Indian man in Dubai has been robbed of Rs 55,30,806 by a gang of four women after being lured into a fake massage parlor through a dating app, according to a media report.The case was heard at the Dubai Court of First Instance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021