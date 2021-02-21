Left Menu

England's 'genius' rotation policy slowly building army of amazing cricketers: Steyn

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:17 IST
South African pace legend Dale Steyn has backed England's much debated rotational policy, saying the ''genius'' move is slowly building an ''army of amazing cricketers''.

There has been widespread criticism of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) rotational policy, introduced to manage the players' workload and save them from mental exhaustion from staying in bio-secure bubbles.

While the move has led to key players not featuring in big-ticket matches and series in turns, Steyn feels it is boosting England's bench strength and will benefit them while picking teams for future ICC events.

''England's rotation policy is slowly building a army of amazing cricketers,'' Styen tweeted.

''We may criticize it now, but with 8 ICC tournaments scheduled for the next 8 years (basically 1 a year, so I'm told) they really not gonna (going to) struggle for international experience when picking teams. #goals.'' ''I may also be completely wrong with the tournament's scheduled, but that's what I was told. Regardless, I think it's pretty genius,'' Steyn added.

The rotational policy saw wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Moeen Ali return home after the first and second Tests against India, respectively, while batsman Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood, who missed out on the opening two fixtures, joined the squad for the remainder of the series.

Additionally, veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have also been rotated by the team management.

Head coach Chris Silverwood, Test skipper Joe Root and other players such as pacer Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have defended the policy.

''I stand by it. We've got to look after our people. We're spending a lot of time locked in hotel rooms inside bio-secure bubbles and it's not easy.

''It's good that we're being proactive and looking after people. I'm perfectly happy with the system,'' Silverwood had said.

