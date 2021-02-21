Feeling is surreal: Suryakumar Yadav after earning maiden India call-up

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:11 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ Suryakumar Yadav Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After earning maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against England, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his delight and said the "feeling is surreal". The player took to Twitter to share his at the DY Patil Stadium and wrote: "The feeling is surreal."

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, with Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia finding a spot in the squad. The trio -- Suryakumar, Ishan, and Tewatia -- have benefitted from their performances in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kishan had topped the chart for Mumbai Indians by accumulating 516 runs in 14 games including four fifties while Yadav had scored 480 runs in 16 games for the champion side. Whereas, all-rounder Tewatia had amassed 255 runs and scalped 10 wickets in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals. Also, Kishan's 173-run knock on Saturday helped Jharkhand to post the highest team score in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The side had achieved the feat in the match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Kishan-led Jharkhand had posted a total of 422/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also returning to the side while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the five-match T20I series. India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

The first T20I will be played on March 12 after the ongoing Test series concludes. India and England are currently gearing up for the third Test which commences on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

