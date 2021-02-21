Sports News Roundup: Kentucky pummels No. 19 Tennessee; Heat slip past Lakers in Finals rematch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Kentucky pummels No. 19 Tennessee

An early run gave Kentucky a big lead and the visitors rolled to a 70-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. The Wildcats got their third straight win and first win over a Top 25 opponent this season after five previous losses. A 15-0 run by Kentucky, highlighted by a Jacob Toppin dunk off an inbound pass, gave the Wildcats a 23-10 lead with 10:14 to play in the opening half.

NBA roundup: Heat slip past Lakers in Finals rematch

Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, leading the Miami Heat to a 96-94 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson chipped in 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Heat, who have won six of nine.

Greatness beckons but Osaka wants to 'live in the moment'

Naomi Osaka added a second Australian Open title to her two U.S. Open crowns on Saturday but said she would rather "live in the moment" than set ambitious targets for further Grand Slam glory. The Japanese third seed overpowered American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena and is now in the bracket of luminaries like Kim Clijsters and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who also won four Slams.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wraps up with most medals and a hunger for more

Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her Alpine ski world championships on Saturday with a fourth medal from four races and a hunger to go faster. The American was aiming for an unprecedented fifth successive slalom title but had to settle for bronze with Austrian Katharina Liensberger fastest on both runs and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova taking the silver.

Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won their first Grand Slam title together on Sunday, taking down defending Australian Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 6-4 in the final. It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.

Osaka beats Brady to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to win her second Australian Open title on Saturday. The victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Osaka her fourth Grand Slam title.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

Auston Matthews scored two goals and tallied two assists to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past the host Montreal Canadiens 5-3 Saturday. It was Matthews' third two-goal game in his last four contests that extended a 16-game point streak. He also logged a career best for most points in a single period, grabbing all of his points in a second-period binge.

Brady leaves Melbourne convinced a Grand Slam is within reach

Twelve months ago the thought of winning a Grand Slam would have appeared as far-fetched as a trip to Mars for Jennifer Brady but the Australian Open campaign taught the American that a major title was well within her reach. The 22nd-seeded Brady suffered a heavy defeat in her maiden Grand Slam final on Saturday, falling to a 6-4 6-3 loss at Melbourne Park to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Gasol denies reports of Barcelona return, focused on injury recovery

Double NBA champion Pau Gasol says he is not ready to return to playing and is focusing on recovering from injury after Spanish media reported he is set to return to boyhood club Barcelona. "After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet," Gasol, 40, said on his official Twitter account on Saturday.

Devils' Nico Hischier, 22, named NHL's youngest captain

The New Jersey Devils named center Nico Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history on Saturday. At 22 years and 47 days old, he is the youngest current captain in the NHL and second youngest in Devils history. Kirk Muller was 21 years and 243 days old when he got the "C" on his sweater to start the 1987-88 season.

