Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic manager Lennon steps down as '10 in a row' hopes fade

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left them 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday. Lennon's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to lowly Ross County on Sunday, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:19 IST
Soccer-Celtic manager Lennon steps down as '10 in a row' hopes fade

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left them 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Lennon's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to lowly Ross County on Sunday, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread. Celtic completed a 'quadruple treble' in December by winning the 2019-20 Scottish Cup but Lennon had come under increasing scrutiny after falling well behind Rangers, who need just seven points from their last eight games to secure the league title.

"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously," Lennon said in a statement https://www.celticfc.com/news/2021/february/Celtic-Football-Club-Statement-Neil-Lennon-resigns. "I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed."

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of Celtic, who host fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Churchill Brothers beat NEROCA 1-0 to regain I-League top spot

Churchill Brothers regained the top spot on the I-League table after they beat NEROCA FC 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.Clayvin Zunigas 16th-minute strike was enough to give Fernando Varelas side all three points in ...

Lower customs duty on gold likely to reduce unofficial imports: WGC

The cut in customs duty on gold to 7.5 per cent in the Union Budget 2021-22 is likely to reduce the grey market as recovering demand may allow official imports to gain strength, according to a report by the World Gold Council WGC.The lower ...

Govt clears Rs 7,350 cr PLI booster for production of laptops, tablets, PCs

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 7,350-crore scheme to boost production of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers in the country, as it sought to woo global and domestic players to take advantage of Indias manufacturing prowe...

C'garh Assembly: BJP attacks state govt over crime against women

The Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in the state over the alleged rise in crime against women.BJP legislators created an uproar in the House when the Chair rejected their demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021