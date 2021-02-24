Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals

Left Menu

Coco Gauffs five-week stay in Australia has been extended with a second-round win on Wednesday at the Adelaide International.The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive.

Updated: 24-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:29 IST
Coco Gauff's five-week stay in Australia has been extended with a second-round win on Wednesday at the Adelaide International.

The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff's fourth win in a row after two qualifying wins and a victory in the first round.

Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. In 2020 during her Australian Open debut, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round.

This year, Gauff also spent two weeks in COVID-19-forced quarantine ahead of the delayed Australian Open. She'll face fellow American Shelby Rogers on Thursday in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

In other matches Wednesday, second-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Misaki Doi. Storm Sanders upset seventh-seeded Yulia Putintseva 6-4. 5-7. 6-1, Jil Teichmann beat eighth-seeded Wang Qiang 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Anastasija Sevastova defeated Christina McHale 6-4, 6-1.

The 23-year-old Bencic lost in the quarterfinals at Memorial Drive last year. She won six consecutive games from early in the first set to take control of the match.

''I really like this court, it’s only my second time here in Adelaide but I love this tournament, I feel very comfortable here,'' Bencic said in an on-court interview.

Top-ranked Ash Barty, who lost in the Australian Open quarterfinals, is the Adelaide defending champion. The Australian received a wild-card entry and plays American Danielle Collins in a second-round match later Wednesday. AP KHS KHS

