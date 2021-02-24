Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic manager Lennon steps down as '10 in a row' hopes fade

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left them 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday. Lennon's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to lowly Ross County on Sunday, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by the narrowest of threads.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:39 IST
Soccer-Celtic manager Lennon steps down as '10 in a row' hopes fade

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left them 18 points behind leaders Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Lennon's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to lowly Ross County on Sunday, which left Celtic's hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by the narrowest of threads. No Scottish team has won 10 league titles in a row, with each of Glasgow's "Old Firm" clubs having won nine successive championships.

Celtic won nine straight titles from 1966-74 and from 2012-20, while Rangers won continuously between 1989-97 but are without a major trophy since 2011. Celtic completed a "quadruple treble" in December by winning the 2019-20 Scottish Cup to complete the hat-trick of league title and both domestic cups for a fourth successive season. But Lennon had come under increasing scrutiny after falling well behind Rangers, who need just seven points from their last eight games to secure the 2020-21 league title.

"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously," Lennon said in a statement. "I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed."

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of Celtic, who host fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Modi

India renamed the worlds largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism. The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly ...

Ukraine holds talks with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies; Keen on intranasal vaccine

Hyderabad, Feb 24 PTI A three-member, high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov held discussions with Bharat Biotech on Wednesday to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to that country.The dele...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm.NATION DEL42 CAB-LD VACCINE All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 New Delhi Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidi...

Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses ways to strengthen political and trade ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed areas of common interest like tourism and agriculture and ways to strengthen political and trade ties for their mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021