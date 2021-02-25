Left Menu

ISL 7: Never faced such a tough team before, says Dias after loss to Mumbai

Odisha FC interim head coach Steven Dias admitted that they were expecting a tough match against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:35 IST
ISL 7: Never faced such a tough team before, says Dias after loss to Mumbai
Bipin Singh celebrates his third goal with his teammates (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC interim head coach Steven Dias admitted that they were expecting a tough match against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Mumbai City thrashed Odisha to register a thumping 6-1 win at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in their penultimate match of the season.

"This is one of the best teams in the league. I never faced such a tough team before. They are a very good side so it was tough for us," Dias said at the post-match press conference. After Odisha had taken a shock early lead through Diego Mauricio (9'), Mumbai hit back hard through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche (14', 43'), Bipin Singh (38', 47', 86), and Cy Goddard (44').

Despite a humiliating loss, Dias was proud of Odisha FC players knowing they were up against one of the formidable sides of the ISL. "The first half would have been good if we hadn't conceded goals from set-pieces. I knew we were playing one of the best teams in the league so we were compact and we got the lead also. But I am proud of my boys, they worked very hard," said Dias.

Odisha FC skipper Steven Taylor was playing his 400th career game but had to leave the field due to injury with the scores level. "It was very sad. We were 1-1 when he got injured. If you see in our squad, there are many players who are injured. I don't have many options for that position. It's very disheartening because after his injury, we conceded the goal," Dias said.

Odisha FC with nine points is at the bottom of the table and will next lock horns with SC East Bengal in their last match of this season on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Mount Etna lights up night skies

Europes tallest active volcano, Italys Mount Etna, has been lighting up the night sky with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and viewers on social media.We are observing stronger than ordinary activity, with more...

Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

Bahrains crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrains state-run news agency reported, as the US administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahrain...

The only politics people will accept is politics of development and good governance; they will keep at a distance anti-development forces: Modi at public meeting in TN.

The only politics people will accept is politics of development and good governance they will keep at a distance anti-development forces Modi at public meeting in TN. ...

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021