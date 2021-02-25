Left Menu

Shaw slams 227 not out, highest individual score in Vizay Hazare as Mumbai post 457/4 vs Puducherry

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:47 IST
Shaw slams 227 not out, highest individual score in Vizay Hazare as Mumbai post 457/4 vs Puducherry

Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 against Puducherry in their Elite Group D game here.

The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).

This was the first maiden List-A double hundred for Shaw, which he got in 142 balls. Shaw hammered 32 fours and five sixes during his onslaught. He also became the eighth Indian to score a List A double hundred. This was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vizay Hazare Trophy.

Also, this was Prithvi’s second century of the tournament after his unbeaten 105 in the lung-opener against Delhi.

For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.

Puducherry's decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 balls) toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The diminutive right-handed Shaw tore apart a listless Puducherry attack, comprising 36-year-old former India player Pankaj Singh (2/79) and his pace colleagues 41-year-old Santha Moorthy (0/92) and Sagar Trivedi (1/99) as well as 34-year-old left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi (0/81).

Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) added 58 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation. After Jaiswal was dismissed, Shaw found an able partner in Aditya Tare (56, 7x4) as the duo stitched a 153-run stand for the second wicket. Tare played the perfect second fiddle to Shaw.

Suryakumar, who came in at No. 4, was in his elements, hitting 22 fours and four sixes. He ad Shaw added 201 runs for the third wicket stand and helped Mumbai go past the 400-run mark.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 457/4 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 227 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 133; Pankaj Singh 2/79, S Suresh Kumar 1/22) versus Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In the past seven years our efforts for small farmers aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity, want to bring a paradigm shift in agriculture sector, says Modi in TN. PTI SA BN BN BN

In the past seven years our efforts for small farmers aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity, want to bring a paradigm shift in agriculture sector, says Modi in TN. PTI SA BN BN BN...

NTPC-Ramagundam generated power during COVID-19 pandemic, ensured interrupted supply: Official

Karimnagar Telangana, Feb 25 PTI NTPC-Ramagundam continued to generate power despite the disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured uninterrupted power supply, a top official said.Addressing a media conference in Ramagundam, NTPC- ...

Moderate Hurriyat Conference welcomes India-Pakistan agreement on ceasefire along LoC

The moderate faction of the separatist Hurriyat Conference on Thursday welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it will provide a huge relief to th...

Centre ready to talk to farmers at any time: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time. While speaking to the media here, Tomar said that the farmer unions, which have been prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021