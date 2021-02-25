Scoreboard: 3rd India-England Test, Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test between India and England here on Thursday. England 1st Innings: 112 all out Indian 1st innings: (Overnight 99/3) Rohit Sharma lbw b Jack Leach 66 Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b Jofra Archer 11 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 0 Virat Kohli b Jack Leach 27 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7 Rishabh Pant c Foakes b Root 1 Ravichandran Ashwin c Zak Crawley b Root 17 Washington Sundar b Root 0 Axar Patel c D Sibley b Root 0 Ishant Sharma not out 10 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Root1 Extras: (B-2,LB-2,W-1) 5 Total: (all out in 53.2 overs) 145 Fall of Wickets: 1-33, 2-34, 3-98, 4-114, 5-115, 6-117, 7-125, 8-125, 9-134, 10-145.

Bowling: James Anderson 13-8-20-0, Stuart Broad 6-1-16-0, Jofra Archer 5-2-24-1, Jack Leach 20-2-54-4,Ben Stokes 3-0-19-0, Joe Root 6.2-3-8-5.More PTI APA

