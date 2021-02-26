Left Menu

Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo

Flamengo successfully defended its Brazilian championship despite finishing with a 2-1 loss at Sao Paulo. The Rio de Janeiro clubs eighth national championship was only confirmed because runner-up Internacional failed to beat middle-of-the-standings Corinthians at home.Flamengo finished with 71 points from 38 matches, only one clear of Internacional, which kept the suspense going until the last minute of its match because of a goal that was disallowed by video review for offside.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:29 IST
Flamengo defends Brazilian title despite defeat at Sao Paulo
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Flamengo successfully defended its Brazilian championship despite finishing with a 2-1 loss at Sao Paulo. The Rio de Janeiro club's eighth national championship was only confirmed because runner-up Internacional failed to beat middle-of-the-standings Corinthians at home.

Flamengo finished with 71 points from 38 matches, only one clear of Internacional, which kept the suspense going until the last minute of its match because of a goal that was disallowed by video review for offside. The game in Porto Alegre ended 0-0.

Sao Paulo opened the scoring against Flamengo in first-half stoppage time with a free-kick by Luciano. Bruno Henrique equalized with a header in the 51st minute, but Pablo scored the winner in the 58th.

Flamengo won the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores in 2019 in dazzling fashion, led by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. This year its performances were less impressive, with the team only taking the lead in the penultimate round after beating Internacional 2-1.

After years of financial strain, Flamengo has become a financial powerhouse in South American football. Among its main players is former Inter Milan striker Gabriel, former Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, and former Roma midfielder Gerson, one of the best players in the competition.

Flamengo was the club that pushed the hardest for the competition to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic, with open support by President Jair Bolsonaro, who had downplayed the risks of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Disaster in the Himalayas: how a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

A landslide 20 kilometres west of Nanda Devi, Indias second-highest peak, resulted in a flash flood on Feb. 7 that left more than 200 dead and swept away two-state hydro-electric projects, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters....

Relief programmes hit by ongoing crisis in Myanmar, UN humanitarian office says

Factors such as closure of banks, interruptions to payments and cash withdrawal systems, and reported increase in price of basic commodities like food and fuel in some areas, have affected relief efforts, according to a bulletin issued by...

"National Medical Commission will bring great transparency," says PM Modi

The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector in the country and as part of the initiative, the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.The ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP Roundup Diego Schwartzman reaches Cordoba quartersTeenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo had not played a tour-level match prior to this week, but now has reached the quarterfinals of the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021