Left Menu

Your contribution will always be remembered: KL Rahul to Vinay Kumar

As Vinay Kumar R announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, India batsman KL Rahul congratulated the pacer, saying that his contribution will always be remembered.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:30 IST
Your contribution will always be remembered: KL Rahul to Vinay Kumar
Pacer Vinay Kumar (Photo/ Vinay Kumar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Vinay Kumar R announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, India batsman KL Rahul congratulated the pacer, saying that his contribution will always be remembered. "From leading Karnataka to trophies, to backing youngsters, and playing a vital role in shaping their career. I will always have a huge amount of respect for the way you played the game. Your contribution will always be remembered. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours," KL Rahul tweeted.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also took to Twitter to congratulate Vinay Kumar on his career. "Congratulations @Vinay_Kumar_R on a wonderful career. Been an inspiration to many and created some terrific memories. Wishing you the very best ahead," Agarwal tweeted.

While announcing his retirement, Vinay Kumar had tweeted: "Today "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called "retirement". "With a lot of mixed emotions, I Vinay Kumar R hereby announce my retirement from international and first-class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day."

Vinay Kumar played for India in all three formats of the game. In his career, he played 1 Test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is for the country, managing to take 49 wickets across all formats of the game. The best figures in his international career came in the ODI format where he returned with the figures of 4/30 against England in Delhi in 2011.

Kumar played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerela in the Indian Premier League. He also led Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. In November 2018, he had played his 100th match in the Ranji Trophy. In 2019, he had moved from Karnataka to Puducherry, ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021