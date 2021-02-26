Sports News Roundup: NBA suspends Minnesota G Malik Beasley 12 games; Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2023

Advertisement

The Atlanta Braves on Friday extended manager Brian Snitker's contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. Snitker, 65, led the Braves to a 35-25 record and a third straight National League East title during last season's shortened campaign.

U.S. has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on whether the United States will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Olympics to be moved out of Beijing have cited a U.S. designation made under former President Donald Trump that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

Nordic skiing: Riiber sprints to claim Nordic combined gold for Norway

A late sprint on the final bend earned Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber the gold medal in the Nordic combined event as he edged out Ilkka Herola of Finland by four tenths of a second at the FIS Ski World Championships on Friday. Japan's Ryota Yamamoto recorded the longest ski jump of the competition to top the standings heading in to the 10km cross-country ski race, but he was soon left behind as the stronger skiers engaged in a tough battle at the front of the field.

Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

Former Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian said the younger players on the men's ATP Tour must start believing in themselves if they are to close the gap on Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents.

NBA suspends Minnesota G Malik Beasley 12 games

The NBA on Thursday suspended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening a family with a rifle. He will begin serving the suspension Saturday when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards.

Former U.S. Olympics coach dies by suicide after being charged

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and was charged earlier on Thursday with human trafficking and sexual assault, has since died by suicide, authorities said. According to court documents filed in Eaton County, Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer.

Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week. The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday.

Grandmaster Aronian says he is leaving Armenia, will represent U.S.

Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian said on Friday he was leaving Armenia and would represent the United States, citing what he said was Armenian officials' indifference to chess as one of the reasons. The 38-year-old, who is ranked sixth in the world, announced his decision on his Facebook page.

Ledecky anticipates fierce competition at Tokyo Games

Fears that training disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to sub par performances at the Tokyo Games are overblown as many athletes will emerge from lockdowns stronger than ever, five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky said. Like many athletes, the 23-year-old's training regime for the Games was upended when pools had to be shut down to control the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans. The pandemic also led to the Olympics being delayed by a year.

Report: Ravens OT Orlando Brown drawing trade interest

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown covets a role at the exclusive left tackle position and is pushing for a trade out of Baltimore. Brown made his desire public via social media, and reports indicate the Ravens are amenable to a deal. ESPN reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams who kicked the tires on a trade for Brown.

(With inputs from agencies.)