Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series

Opener Chris Gayle is set to play his first match for West Indies in two years after he and veteran fast bowler Fidel Edwards were recalled for the three-match home Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next week.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:18 IST
Cricket-West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@henrygayle)

Opener Chris Gayle is set to play his first match for West Indies in two years after he and veteran fast bowler Fidel Edwards were recalled for the three-match home Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next week. Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.

The swashbuckling batsman has kept himself busy in Twenty20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua. "Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

Fast bowler Edwards, 39, has been recalled for potentially his first match for West Indies in more than eight years. Antigua's Coolidge Cricket Ground will make its international debut hosting the three Twenty20 matches between March 3 and 7.

The teams will also play three one-dayers and two tests later in the series. Test captain Jason Holders has been included in both the white-ball teams, but all-rounder Andre Russell has been left out as he recovers from catching COVID-19 this month.

Jamaican Russell has tested negative but must complete the board's return-to-play protocols before he can be considered for selection. T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny transferred to penal colony

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony, according to state media. Navalny remains behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-...

COVID-19 vaccine: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.The COVID-19 vaccine will ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021