Left Menu

Basketball-G League probes 'coronavirus' claim by Jeremy Lin -reports

"Being a nine-year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court." A league spokesman confirmed to the New York Times that an investigation had been opened. Lin, who last year pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, also said there was a generational shift in Asian Americans.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:04 IST
Basketball-G League probes 'coronavirus' claim by Jeremy Lin -reports

The NBA's G League has launched an investigation after Jeremy Lin said he was called "coronavirus" on the court, U.S. media said on Friday. Taiwanese-American Lin, who is part of the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday but did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

"Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism," the former New York Knicks guard said. "Being a nine-year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court." A league spokesman confirmed to the New York Times that an investigation had been opened.

Lin, who last year pledged up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, also said there was a generational shift in Asian Americans. "We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble," he said.

"We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked...We are tired of being invisible...or told our struggles aren't as real." Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his support.

"I just saw the post," Kerr told reporters. "Really powerful. I applaud Jeremy for his words and echo his sentiments regarding racism against the Asian American community." Lin began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before moving to the Knicks, where he sparked what became known as "Linsanity" following his exploits in the 2011-12 season.

He also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks and in 2019 became the first Asian-American to win an NBA Championship, doing so with the Toronto Raptors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...

COVID-19 vaccine: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.The COVID-19 vaccine will ...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021