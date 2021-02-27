Left Menu

Yusuf Pathan, Sanath Jayasuriya to feature in Road Safety World Series

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha and pacer Vinay Kumar will feature in the India Legends team in the upcoming Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:54 IST
Yusuf Pathan, Sanath Jayasuriya to feature in Road Safety World Series
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and ex-Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya. Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha and pacer Vinay Kumar will feature in the India Legends team in the upcoming Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5. While Yusuf and Vinay announced their retirement from cricket on Friday, Naman had hung up his boots earlier this month. Vinay played one Test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is for India while Yusuf featured in 57 ODIs, 22 T20Is, and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and the 2011 50-over World Cup squad.

On the other hand, Naman had made his international debut for India in 2010, but he played just one ODI for the Men in Blue. In the same year, Ojha went on to play his first T20I for India. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends have also included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold, and Upul Tharanga in their team led by Tillakaratne Dilshan.

India Legends play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6. England legends will open their account against Bangladesh on March 7 while India will take on the English side in their second match on March 9

The semi-finals of the tournament is slated for March 17 and 19 while the final will be held on March 21. All the matches will start at 7:00 p.m. The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series and Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the league.

Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the league. The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11 last year due to the Covid-19 situation worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

