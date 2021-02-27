Left Menu

Cricket-T20 matches shifted as Auckland enters lockdown on Sunday

Wednesday's double-headers will go ahead in Wellington as planned but without a crowd, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday. NZC will wait for government advice regarding fans in the stadium for the March 7 double-headers scheduled in Tauranga. New Zealand are 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series against Australia. "All ticket holders to receive full refunds," the NZC said.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:50 IST
Cricket-T20 matches shifted as Auckland enters lockdown on Sunday

New Zealand's fourth Twenty20 International against Australia has been shifted to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday as Auckland enters a seven-day COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday, the country's cricket board has said. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in the country's biggest city after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

The itinerary of the New Zealand women's team's home Twenty20 series against England will also be affected. Wednesday's double-headers will go ahead in Wellington as planned but without a crowd, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday.

NZC will wait for government advice regarding fans in the stadium for the March 7 double-headers scheduled in Tauranga. New Zealand is 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

"All ticket holders to receive full refunds," the NZC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Making PM Modi's schemes flourish till grassroots will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said real tributes can be paid to saint Ravidas by working to make policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flourish till the grassroots level. It is our responsibility to follow the pa...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...

US FDA panel gives go-ahead to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

A US Food and Drug Administration FDA advisory panel on Friday endorsed Johnson Johnsons coronavirus vaccine and recommended the agency grant emergency authorisation. According to The Hill, this would be the countrys third vaccine one step...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021