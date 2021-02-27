Left Menu

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League (ISL) League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:02 IST
ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League (ISL) League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday. The contest will be a battle between two of the most consistent teams in the league. And throughout the season, the top spot has been contested by the two sides. While Mumbai City held a comfortable lead at the summit in the first half of the season, an unexpected slump since January saw them relinquish their position to rivals Bagan.

Now with one last game to go, it's all or nothing for the Islanders. Only a win could see them grab the top spot alongside a spot in the AFC Champions League. Anything less than three points, and that place will be taken by Bagan. During the last meeting between the two sides, Bartholomew Ogbeche's goal proved to be the difference. However, Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said Sunday's match will be different from the first leg.

"The first leg was another game (where) we won three points but tomorrow is a final," he said. "We need to play to win and we need to manage this situation well. It's not like the games we played before because it's not about just the three points, but to win a final."

The match will pit the best attack of the league against the best defence. Mumbai has scored 33 goals and boasts the best conversion rate. ATKMB on the other hand, have been the meanest defense -- conceding just 13 goals -- alongside registering a league-high tally of 10 clean sheets. And Lobera urged his side to stay true to their style rather than focus on the result. "They have a very good defense but not only (that), but also a good balance between attack and defense," he said.

"For us, it's important to be loyal to our style of play and show passion in some moments during the game because it's not easy to find spaces and have a lot of chances against them." While a point may be enough for the Mariners to finish at the top, coach Antonio Habas stated his side won't settle for anything less than a win.

"We have to be prepared to win, not to draw," he said. "It's a historic moment (if we qualify) but we have to play the match like another match. We play for three points. We have to concentrate because we play a rival that is very difficult in the attack." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021