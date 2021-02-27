Left Menu

World number three Germany defeat Indian women's hockey team 5-0

World number three Germany defeated the Indian women's hockey team 5-0 in their first match of the four-match tour here in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

World number three Germany defeated the Indian women's hockey team 5-0 in their first match of the four-match tour here in Dusseldorf on Saturday. Pia Maertens (10', 14'), Lena Micheel (20'), Pauline Heinz (28') and Lisa Altenburg (41') found the back of the net for the hosts. India got off to a great start early in the first quarter by earning a penalty corner only in the second minute. However, the German defensive line stepped up and saved India's shot at the goal.

Thereafter, the hosts upped their ante and put extensive pressure on the Indian defence. They got into great positions and created multiple goal-scoring opportunities. Germany's Forward Pia Maertens put the hosts in the lead with a goal in the 10th minute and then found the back of the net once again in the 14th minute. The teams went into the first quarter break with Germany leading at 2-0. In the second quarter, the hosts continued to put pressure on the Indian defence line and earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute. The Indian side saved the penalty corner and counter-attacked immediately. India earned a penalty corner in the very next minute, however, the Germans stood tall and saved India's shot at the goal once again. The world number three side rode on the momentum and took a 3-0 lead in the 20th minute when Germany's forward Lena Micheel found an opening and converted it brilliantly. Eight minutes later, the hosts extended their lead to 4-0 after midfielder Pauline Heinz found the back of the net just before half-time.

The Indian team fought hard and tried to make inroads into the German half in the third quarter, however, the hosts fought back and earned a penalty corner in the 40th minute. The Indian defence line stood tall and found a way to ward off the Germans' shot at the goal. However, the hosts continued to put pressure on India relentlessly and Germany took a 5-0 lead after Forward Lisa Altenburg struck a goal in the 41st minute. At the start of the final quarter, the Indian team showed fantastic character and put Germany on the back-foot straight away. They earned a penalty corner in the 47th and the 50th minutes, however, the German defence line stood tall and saved India's strikes on their goal. The Indian team fought hard until the last minute, however, the hosts ensured that they didn't concede a goal and won the match 5-0.

India will take on Germany in their second match on Sunday. (ANI)

