Left Menu

Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST
Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

The quarantine period for shooters from the United Kingdom, who are going to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Delhi, will be seven days instead of two weeks.

A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.

The government also recently issued fresh guidelines for international arrival in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, focussing specifically on those arriving from UK, Brazil and South Africa where new and more contagious strains of the virus have been detected.

The latest notification issued by the government stated that all international travellers from UK and Brazil will do hard quarantine for seven days after testing negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

On its arrival in India for a full-fledged tour, the England cricket team was also quarantined for seven days and hoping for a similar privilege, the British shooting contingent had approached the NRAI with a request to reduce their numbers of days in isolation. ''Yes, shooters from UK will not have to quarantine themselves for 14 days,'' the source said on Saturday.

The combined world cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters is scheduled to be held at the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 18-29. More than 40 countries have so far confirmed entries for the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament. Prominent among the countries competing are Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

The tournament will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the global body last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021