Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Wild win 5th straight, end Kings’ streak at 6

Cam Talbot made 27 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Friday night in Minneapolis. Talbot was making his first appearance since Feb. 2, as he spent 2 1/2 weeks on the COVID-19 list before he was cleared last week. Sailing: Auckland lockdown prompts America's Cup review

Advertisement

America's Cup organizers are reviewing plans for the head-to-head final between Italy and New Zealand after the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city will go into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a new local case of the coronavirus, of unknown origin, surfaced. NBA roundup: Heat extend win streak, cool off Jazz

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 124-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 30 points for the Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA and are 22-3 since Jan. 8. Mitchell shot 11-for-26, including 2-for-9 on 3-pointers. The Jazz also got 17 points from Bojan Bogdanovic as well as 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Rudy Gobert. Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career. The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992. Bucks put winning streak on line against Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. Maple Leafs, Oilers meet in key 3-game set

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the NHL's top goal scorer when they begin a western road trip on Saturday night that starts with three games against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers. Auston Matthews has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with a right wrist injury. He has scored a league-best 18 goals and is tied for third in scoring with Chicago's Patrick Kane (31 points) behind only Edmonton's dynamic duo of Connor McDavid (40) and Leon Draisaitl (34). Tanak extends Arctic lead as Ogier digs himself out of a snowbank

Hyundai's Ott Tanak extended his Arctic Rally Finland lead to 24.1 seconds on Saturday as world champion Sebastien Ogier crashed into a snowdrift and out of contention. Estonian Tanak had led overnight after winning Friday's two stages on snow and ice and he won three of Saturday's six to build a comfortable advantage with only two stages to come on Sunday. James hits back at Ibrahimovic criticism of political activism

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday fired back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and vowed to never stay silent about social causes after he was criticised by the AC Milan forward for sticking his nose into politics. Ibrahimovic in an interview on Thursday said sportspeople like four-time NBA champion James, who has been one of the NBA's leading voices against racial injustice and police brutality, should avoid making the mistake of getting involved in political matters and instead focus on only sports. G League probes 'coronavirus' claim by Jeremy Lin: reports

The NBA's G League has launched an investigation after Jeremy Lin said he was called "coronavirus" on the court, U.S. media said on Friday. Taiwanese-American Lin, who is part of the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday but did not specify when or where the incident occurred. Raptors look to continue mastery of Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have lost 12 games in a row to Toronto and they will be out to change that Sunday night when they visit the Raptors in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls' consecutive losses to the Raptors have been evenly split between home and away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)