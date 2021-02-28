Left Menu

Soccer-No team could cope with Liverpool's injuries: Robertson

Liverpool ripped up the record books in the 2019-20 campaign, but a season marred by injuries and poor form has left them sixth in the table with 40 points from 25 games, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. The Merseyside club's defensive resources have been decimated with centre backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out with serious injuries, and stand-ins Fabinho and Jordan Henderson also sidelined.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 10:20 IST
Liverpool full back Andy Robertson said no team in the world would be able to deal with the injury problems that the Premier League champions have encountered this season.

The Merseyside club's defensive resources have been decimated with centre backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out with serious injuries, and stand-ins Fabinho and Jordan Henderson also sidelined. The crisis has forced manager Juergen Klopp to deploy 18 different centre-back pairings this season.

"If you tell any team in world football that they're going to have 18 different partnerships in a season at centre-back, no team in the world deals with that - not one," Robertson told Sky Sports. "Usually we have Virg, Gomez, and Joel. We've had Fabinho, Hendo. But now we've got Nat Phillips, who wasn't here last season, (Ozan) Kabak, who's a young lad, and Ben Davies, who's been signed from a Championship club and needs time - and big Rhys (Williams), of course.

"All of them are relatively inexperienced and it's trying to help them, but also trying to help the team by focussing on yourself." Robertson said he was now responsible for marshalling Liverpool's inexperienced backline.

"I'm the most vocal at the back now and it's just trying to make sure that we do as well as we can and try to keep as many clean sheets as we can," he said. Liverpool face Sheffield United on Sunday.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

