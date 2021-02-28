Left Menu

Soccer-Barca's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri faces a spell on the sidelines after pulling the soleus muscle in his left calf during Saturday's 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla, the Spanish club said on Sunday. Substitute Ronald Araujo, who came on in place of fellow defender Gerard Pique on Saturday, was also taken off in the second half with an ankle problem.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:01 IST
Soccer-Barca's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona midfielder Pedri faces a spell on the sidelines after pulling the soleus muscle in his left calf during Saturday's 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla, the Spanish club said on Sunday. Pedri, who has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season scoring three goals and making four assists, was replaced by Ilaix Moriba as the Catalans climbed to second place in the league with 53 points.

Barca did not specify how long Pedri would be out for but the 18-year-old will miss Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla, who won 2-0 in the opening leg earlier this month. Substitute Ronald Araujo, who came on in place of fellow defender Gerard Pique on Saturday, was also taken off in the second half with an ankle problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked the Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five year rule.The Minister also too...

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC, the state election office said.The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021