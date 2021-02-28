Soccer-Barca's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri faces a spell on the sidelines after pulling the soleus muscle in his left calf during Saturday's 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla, the Spanish club said on Sunday. Pedri, who has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season scoring three goals and making four assists, was replaced by Ilaix Moriba as the Catalans climbed to second place in the league with 53 points.

Barca did not specify how long Pedri would be out for but the 18-year-old will miss Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla, who won 2-0 in the opening leg earlier this month. Substitute Ronald Araujo, who came on in place of fellow defender Gerard Pique on Saturday, was also taken off in the second half with an ankle problem.

