Nordic skiing-Sundling keeps her cool to win sprint gold for Swedes

A stunning final lap by Jonna Sundling snared the gold medal for Sweden in a thrilling women's team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, edging out Switzerland to win while Slovenia claimed bronze. Set up by her team mate Maja Dahlqvist, who won gold in the same event in Seefeld two years ago, Sundling took a slim lead into the last 1.2km lap in bright sunshine and warm conditions under pressure from Russia's Natalya Nepryayeva.

Nepryayeva's challenge fell away as they entered the final climb, but Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich suddenly took up the chase to set up a thrilling sprint finish, with Sundling keeping her cool in the final bend to cruise to victory. Faehndrich and Laurien van der Graaff took an unexpected silver medal for Switzerland 0.95 seconds behind the Swedes, with Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic coming in 2.51 seconds later to secure the bronze.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)