The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA. They have lost consecutive games just once this season. Sixers seek more energetic effort vs. slumping Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Sixers fell 112-109 in overtime at home to the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

Belgian David Goffin fought back from a set down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 6-2 in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier for his first ATP title in more than three years. It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. NHL roundup: Andrei Vasilevskiy’s latest shutout lifts Lightning over Stars

Andrei Vasilevskiy produced his second consecutive shutout by stopping 20 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning walloped the visiting Dallas Stars 5-0 in the first meeting between last season's Stanley Cup finalists. Vasilevskiy, who blanked Carolina on Wednesday, recorded the 23rd shutout of his career, saving all 45 shots in the two whitewashings. Mavericks look to finish road trip strong at Orlando

The Dallas Mavericks look to end their final road swing before the NBA All-Star break with a win on Monday when they face the slumping Orlando Magic. Dallas opened its three-game, Eastern Conference trip Feb. 25 with a 111-97 loss at Philadelphia but rebounded on Saturday to snap the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak in a 115-98 rout. Slow-starting Panthers host Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers have gone four straight games without scoring a first-period goal. They have fallen behind in each of those contests. Spurs look to continue home dominance of Nets

The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways despite being short-handed and with changing rotations when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back against teams from New York City. San Antonio will battle the Knicks on Tuesday to complete the two-games-in-two-nights set. Nordic skiing: Sundling keeps her cool to win sprint gold for Swedes

A stunning final lap by Jonna Sundling snared the gold medal for Sweden in a thrilling women's team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, edging out Switzerland to win while Slovenia claimed bronze. Set up by her team mate Maja Dahlqvist, who won gold in the same event in Seefeld two years ago, Sundling took a slim lead into the last 1.2km lap in bright sunshine and warm conditions under pressure from Russia's Natalya Nepryayeva. NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets’ eight-game win streak

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games. The Mavericks won for the eighth time in 11 games and bounced back nicely from Thursday's 111-97 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas held Brooklyn to 34 points after halftime. McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods' signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

