Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. However, no other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated, a BCCI source confirmed. The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:30 IST
The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here.

Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.

''Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic, the former India cricketer tweeted. India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

''Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination.'' However, no other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated, a BCCI source confirmed.

The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here. The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.

If India win or draw the match, they will be through to the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in June at the Lord's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

