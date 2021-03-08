Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin and Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties

Formula One's official safety and medical cars will be provided by both Aston Martin and Mercedes at different events this season, the governing body FIA confirmed on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:24 IST
Motor racing-Aston Martin and Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties

Formula One's official safety and medical cars will be provided by both Aston Martin and Mercedes at different events this season, the governing body FIA confirmed on Monday. Mercedes had been sole supplier of both cars since 1996, but the sharing arrangement was flagged up last year.

Aston Martin are returning as a constructor this season for the first time in 60 years with the rebranded Racing Point team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The Mercedes-AMG GTR and C63S cars will have a new red livery while the Aston Martin Vantage and DBX cars, to debut at the Bahrain season-opener on March 28, will be green.

Germany's Bernd Maylander and South African Alan van der Merwe will remain safety and medical car drivers respectively. The Mercedes cars will be used at the second race at Imola in Italy and the two carmakers will split the remainder of the season.

Aston Martin's cars use Mercedes 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engines and Mercedes have a stake in the British sportscar maker. "The safety and medical cars are an essential part of running a safe and successful FIA Formula One World Championship event, from track tests and inspections to race interventions and neutralisations," race director Michael Masi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matchesFIORENTINA A MESS OF THEIR OWN MAKING The return of Cesare Prandelli to Fiorentina is not working out, at all.Former Italy national team coach Prandelli, who managed La Viola between 2005 and ...

South Africa's first female Black helicopter pilot teaches others to bust the glass ceiling

South Africas first Black female helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba has some words of advice for anyone who fears discrimination will prevent them from achieving their dreams.Instead of focusing on those who seek to do you down, find some of ...

COVID-19: Singapore to start vaccinating migrant workers

Singapore will start vaccinating migrant workers against COVID-19 as part of its national immunisation strategy, starting with 10,000 people living in the countrys five largest dormitories.This batch of 10,000 workers have never been infect...

Committee rejects ECD clauses in Children’s Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has rejected the clauses which provide for Early Childhood Development ECD in the Childrens Amendment Bill.This follows comprehensive legal advice received by the committee on Friday regarding c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021