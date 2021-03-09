Left Menu

Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government aims to host the 2048 Olympic Games and to achieve that goal it will build adequate infrastructure and create an atmosphere where sports flourishes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:25 IST
Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government aims to host the 2048 Olympic Games and to achieve that goal it will build adequate infrastructure and create an atmosphere where sports flourishes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Presenting the city's budget for 2021-22, Sisodia said, ''There is another big dream related to sports which I am placing before this house... It is a dream to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi.'' He said that the Olympic torch has never come to Delhi since the Games began in Athens, Greece, in 1896. ''The 32nd Olympic Games are to be held in Tokyo. The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048,'' he said.

''This may seem far away, but we have to bid for it 10 years before 2048. And before that, it will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure, create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring medals in sports competitions leading to Olympics 2048,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy CM said the sports university will also initiate its activities this year. Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, and later the 1982 edition. In 2010, the national capital had hosted the Commonwealth Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade: Bangladesh PM

After inaugurating a bridge connecting Tripura with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said better connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between the two countries but also proving to be a strong link for eco...

Lotus Herbals Launches Lotus Botanicals, a Plant-based Clean Beauty Brand to Enter Fast-growing Global eCom Beauty Market

Lotus Botanicals introduces a range of pure, potent and truly transformative beauty skincare and hair care products New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The natural and organic beauty market has never looked this attractive. It has witnessed a ...

UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

Sweeping US sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.In a joint p...

At least 14 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 14 migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued 139 others, and searches for more s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021