Badminton: Krishna-Vishnu pair goes down in men's doubles final of Orleans Masters

The Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud let slip a strong start to go down to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the men's doubles finals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The unheralded Indians, the only ones left in contention from the country on the final day, lost 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in a 56-minute battle with the fourth seeds. Krishna and Vishnu had paired for the first time in this event and would be pleased with the results they managed.

Advertisement

Krishna had earlier paired with Shlok Ramchandran, while for the 20-year-old Vishnu, it's his first international tournament at the senior level.

On Saturday, Saina Nehwal bowed out in straight games in the women's singles semifinals to end India's singles challenge at the tournament. Saina lost 17-21, 17-21 to Denmark's Line Christophersen in her semifinal clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)