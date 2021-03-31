Left Menu

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos criticises World Cup in Qatar

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:47 IST
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos criticises World Cup in Qatar

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said it was ''wrong'' that Qatar was awarded next year's World Cup and added that it could be appropriate to highlight human rights issues during the tournament.

Kroos' comments go beyond the criticism from several national teams, including Germany and Norway, which tried to draw attention to human rights issues ahead of recent World Cup qualifying matches.

''For this tournament to be awarded there, I consider that wrong,'' Kroos said on a podcast released Tuesday that he hosts with his brother.

Kroos flagged up the working conditions for migrant workers, saying they were often ''working without breaks, sometimes in 50-degree (Celsius) heat'' without enough drinking water. He also noted anti-gay laws in the country and Qatar being ''not a soccer country.'' Kroos, who was on the German team which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said a boycott campaign was unlikely to have much effect but drawing attention to human rights issues during the tournament could help.

''You have to ask the question: What would a boycott of a tournament like this bring? Is it really the case that something would drastically improve there? Would the working conditions change? I believe not,'' Kroos said.

''Rather, I believe that it is important to draw extreme attention to these problems once again, perhaps also maybe in advance of or during a tournament like this, so that maybe something can be improved because of that.'' Kroos, who plays for Real Madrid, is not currently with the German team because of injury.

Norway began a movement of human rights demonstrations by wearing shirts reading ''HUMAN RIGHTS'' and “Respect on and off the pitch” before its game against Gibraltar last Wednesday. Germany followed up with its own human rights messages before games, though its players and staff avoided directly criticizing Qatar, and teams like Belgium and the Netherlands have followed. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Godrej Properties gives exit to HDFC Property Fund in Pune project

Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has increased stake in Godrej Realty to 100 per cent from 51 per cent by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Property Fund.Godrej Realty Private Limited is engaged in construction and development of land...

MNM has set trend with initiative to recall mlas if they fail to deliver; Kamal Haasan

Makkal Neethi Maiam has set the trend with an initiative to recall its MLAs if they failed to deliver on their promises in the event of MNM candidates getting elected after the April 6 assembly polls, party chief Kamal Hassan said here on W...

FACTBOX-U.S. projects up to 184,000 migrant children could arrive this year

U.S. border officials estimate that up to 184,000 unaccompanied migrant children could arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, according to internal government data reviewed by Reuters. The estimate underscores a growing challenge for P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021