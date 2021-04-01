Left Menu

Surfing-Mask-free! Florence resumes Olympic preparations Down Under

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-04-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 08:55 IST
Surfing-Mask-free! Florence resumes Olympic preparations Down Under

Some of the world's best surfers, including twice world champion John John Florence, are enjoying the relative freedom of life in Australia as they resume their preparations for surfing's Olympic debut at a World Surf League event this week. The surfers underwent two weeks of quarantine after arriving Down Under and finally got back to competition in the Newcastle Cup on Thursday -- the first of four tour events being held in Australia over the next two months.

Australia has been more successful than most countries in containing the new coronavirus and Florence was very much enjoying the lack of restrictions in the port city northeast of Sydney. "It's pretty weird walking to a restaurant and like, 'oh no I forgot my mask' and then you realise you like just don't need it here, so it's cool," the American said on the eve of competition on Wednesday.

"Seeing everyone out and about and exercising and surfing and beach days and everything, it just feels normal and so it definitely feels good to be back into that." As well as competing for a third world crown this year, Florence will have the chance in Tokyo to become the first Olympic champion in a sport which originated in his home state of Hawaii.

"Pretty much all my Olympic preparations are just being here and competing on the tour, ... I feel like that's pretty good preparation," he added. "You're competing against the best surfers in the world and some of the most challenging conditions too. So a lot of my focus is just doing well in this and hopefully it will translate over the Olympics."

The 28-year-old made light of the three-month wait since his last competition at the Pipeline Masters by sweeping through his heat with the top score on Thursday morning. Florence's fellow Hawaiian and Tokyo hopeful Carissa Moore, the reigning women's world champion, was also enjoying the freedoms of life in Australia ahead of the start of her competition later on Thursday.

"It's different to be here in Australia where there really isn't COVID and to not have to wear a mask everyday," she said on Wednesday. "Being able to hug people especially, that's something I really missed."

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy beats Lithuania 2-0 to extend perfect qualifying run

Roberto Mancinis halftime changes made an immediate impact as Italy won 2-0 in Lithuania to take control of Group C with its third straight victory in World Cup qualifying.Substitute Stefano Sensi scored three minutes after the break and It...

Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

George Floyds struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him, seen on body-camera video, included Floyds panicky cries of Im sorry, Im sorry and Im claustrophobic as the officers tried to push Floyd into the back of a police SUV.A...

Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin sent to official trial for 'omitting the borrowed-name company'

Seoul South Korea, April 1 ANIGlobal Economic Chairman of KCC Chung Mong-jin, who is accused of omitting the information of the borrowed-name company in reports to the Fair Trade Commission, has been sent to a formal trial. According to the...

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. It happened at around 530 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021