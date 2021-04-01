Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:28 IST
ABD joins RCB bio-bubble in Chennai

Star South African batsman A B de Villiers on Thursday joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble here for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for RCB since he joined the franchise in 2011. Since then, he has been playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise. ''The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai,'' the RCB tweeted.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 after playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals.

He scored 8765 Test runs (at an average of 50.66) and 9577 in the ODIs.

Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, as did pacer Navdeep Saini. as the RCB team underwent another practice session. The RCB, led bby India captain Virat Kohli, began a nine-day conditioning camp on Tuesday.

The team will take on Mumbai Indians in the league's opening clash.

