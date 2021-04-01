Sports News Roundup: Bublik convinced teenager Sinner not 'human'; Dodgers top list of most sought-after MLB jerseys and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Biden supports moving MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would support moving MLB's July All-Star Game from Atlanta as a protest against Georgia's new voting restrictions. "I would strongly support them doing that," Biden told ESPN. "It's just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids what they're doing in Georgia."

Tennis: Bublik convinced teenager Sinner not 'human'

Alexander Bublik tried everything to unsettle Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open on Wednesday but with the Italian teenager keeping his composure to win 7-6(5) 6-4 the Kazakh was left convinced he had been beaten by a robot. Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March.

Osaka torch relay should be cancelled, governor says

Osaka prefectural governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Olympic torch relay in the city of Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Yoshimura had sounded the alarm the previous day that a jump in new coronavirus cases in Osaka was raising fears the western Japanese metropolis was entering a fresh wave of infections that could become its worst yet.

Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

Roberto Bautista Agut maintained his spotless record against Daniil Medvedev with a 6-4 6-2 quarter-final victory over the world number two at the Miami Open, ensuring there will be a new ATP Masters 1000 winner on Sunday. Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw.

NFL: England's FA in talks with Jaguars over Wembley games

English soccer's governing body said it is in talks with the National Football League's (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars to continue staging games at London's Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars had played at Wembley every year since 2013 and were due to feature in two games at London's iconic venue in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to scrap all international fixtures.

NCAA plays defense in U.S. Supreme Court athlete compensation case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled the National Collegiate Athletic Association on its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, questioning its reliance on what critics have called the sham of amateurism in college sports. During about 90 minutes of arguments in the NCAA's appeal of a lower court ruling against the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, some of the nine justices seemed concerned that the organization could be using the cloak of amateurism to fix labor prices at an artificially low level.

Dodgers top list of most sought-after MLB jerseys

It pays to win championships, especially when it comes to the most sought-after Major League Baseball jerseys. The Los Angeles Dodgers have three of the five hottest-selling jerseys, according to a list released by MLB on Wednesday in advance of Thursday's start to the 2021 season.

Sport climbing, triathlon to feature at 2023 European Games

Sport climbing will make its debut at the European Games after being included on the program for Krakow-Malopolska 2023, the European Olympic Committees said. The sport climbing event will offer qualifying opportunities for athletes ahead of the 2024 Games in Paris. The sport is set for its first appearance at the Olympics this year in Tokyo.

Surfing: Mask-free! Florence resumes Olympic preparations Down Under

Some of the world's best surfers, including twice world champion John John Florence, are enjoying the relative freedom of life in Australia as they resume their preparations for surfing's Olympic debut at a World Surf League event this week. The surfers underwent two weeks of quarantine after arriving Down Under and finally got back to competition in the Newcastle Cup on Thursday -- the first of four tour events being held in Australia over the next two months.

Two more lawsuits filed against QB Deshaun Watson

Two more civil lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed on Tuesday evening in a Texas court, bringing the overall total to 21. The lawsuits appeared on the website of the Harris County District Clerk on Wednesday morning.

